Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,535,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 93,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Uranium Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 773,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Spencer Abraham bought 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,190.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Melbye bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 773,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,452.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,585 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UEC stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.99. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.