Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $151,000 Investment in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACET has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adicet Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.20. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.