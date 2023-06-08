Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,942 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Novavax by 65.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 3,348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $76.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The business’s revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.