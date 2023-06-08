Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liquidia by 861.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,297,509 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 329.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 537,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 772,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Liquidia by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liquidia by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Liquidia by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 334,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 217.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. Research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

