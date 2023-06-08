Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of -0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTK shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Montauk Renewables Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

