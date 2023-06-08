Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,954 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.48%.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,744.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

