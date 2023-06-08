Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,451 City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of City Office REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in City Office REIT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in City Office REIT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in City Office REIT by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in City Office REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $220.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -216.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

