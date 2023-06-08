Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.3% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 20,798,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,871,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 710,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM opened at $4.67 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $979.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 92,249 shares of company stock worth $437,188 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

