Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 22.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,188,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 618,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 135.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 92,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

ALIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

