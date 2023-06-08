Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

MGE Energy Price Performance

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $86.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

See Also

