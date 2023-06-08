Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clear Secure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,663,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In related news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at $597,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $188,970. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of YOU opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.