Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clear Secure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,663,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Clear Secure
In related news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at $597,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $188,970. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Clear Secure Stock Down 1.6 %
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
