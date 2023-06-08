Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,834 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.