Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,152 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

HL opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.