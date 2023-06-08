Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,665 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after buying an additional 79,435 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,831,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,778,000 after buying an additional 1,187,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 52.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after buying an additional 418,325 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $622,681.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 34,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,418.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

ENVX stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

