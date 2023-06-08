Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 330 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $131,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $86,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total transaction of $131,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $503,738. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CSWI opened at $158.46 on Thursday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.