Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,368 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Infinera by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 98,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Infinera by 22.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Infinera by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

