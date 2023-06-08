Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,606 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $13,475,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

