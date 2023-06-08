Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,428 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,338.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 16,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $119,275.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,338.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 37,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $269,891.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,509,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,156.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

