Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,441 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of EBC stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.