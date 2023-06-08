Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 11.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,206,738.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $9,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,206,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,460 shares of company stock worth $8,484,100. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

