Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ameresco by 370.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

AMRC opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameresco

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.