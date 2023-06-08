Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 88,337 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Radian Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $73,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

