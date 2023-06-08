Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.