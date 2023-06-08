Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Masonite International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $235,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Masonite International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

Masonite International Price Performance

In related news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $99.97 on Thursday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Articles

