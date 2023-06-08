ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ProBility Media shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 531,440 shares.
ProBility Media Stock Performance
About ProBility Media
ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProBility Media (PBYA)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.