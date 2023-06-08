Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,269,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $63,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 441.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

