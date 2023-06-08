Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after purchasing an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Qifu Technology by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,158,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Qifu Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Qifu Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.40. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Qifu Technology. Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company’s proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.