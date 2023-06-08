Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,348 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

