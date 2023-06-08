Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.