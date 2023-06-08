Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 225,045 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

