Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 218 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPK. TheStreet cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

National Presto Industries Company Profile

NYSE:NPK opened at $81.73 on Thursday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96.

(Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.