Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 657 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

NYSE:TREX opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $66.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

