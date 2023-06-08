Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 660 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 235.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at $46,403,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

TRUP stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

