Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,037,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,431,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,416,000 after buying an additional 85,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 108,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 872,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.86. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.