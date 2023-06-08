Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $45,000 Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

NYSE:INT opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

