Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JinkoSolar by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 303,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:JKS opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xian De Li, Kang Ping Chen, and Xian Hua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

