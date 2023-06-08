Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

