Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,271.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

