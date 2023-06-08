Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,859 shares of company stock valued at $598,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

GDDY opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

