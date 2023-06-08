Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $51,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.79.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.22 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

