Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Danaos by 26.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $4,921,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of DAC opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $79.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

Danaos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Danaos Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.