Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 7,597 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $553,517.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cohen sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $553,517.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,157 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

