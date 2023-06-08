Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $62.79 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $313,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,529 shares of company stock worth $26,149,296. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

