Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,666 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 232.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

