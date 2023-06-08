Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIC. TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $429.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

