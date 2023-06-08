Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

