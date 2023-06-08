Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.66 on Thursday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

