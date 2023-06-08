Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. State Street Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in W. P. Carey by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 790,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,205,000 after purchasing an additional 421,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NYSE WPC opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

