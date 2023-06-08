Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

