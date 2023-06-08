Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Life Storage by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Life Storage by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 54,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Life Storage by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,307,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,753,000 after buying an additional 265,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life Storage Trading Up 4.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.23.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.